WATCH: CNN’s Raging Cuomo Lashes Out, Smears Kavanaugh, Lies About Him

With the FBI investigation of the dubious sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh concluded without corroborating evidence, the liberal media have grown desperate in the vicious attacks against him. The angry fit host Chris Cuomo threw during his PrimeTime CNN program demonstrated the liberal media’s frantic desperation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cuomo began his Closing Argument segment with a bitter, indignant attitude directed at the Supreme Court nominee for publishing an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal defending himself and how he acted during the hearing last week. “We’ve never seen such an overtly political play by a nominee, let alone one who’s fighting back criticism that he is too political. But here we are steeped in irony and animosity,” Cuomo spat.

“He says his past ‘has been ridiculously distorted.’ Yeah. But by whom is the question. He chose to mislead about what he wrote in high school and college,” Cuomo proclaimed. He decried how Kavanaugh went to “the most partisan media outlet” Fox News to defend himself and suggested that Kavanaugh portrayed himself as a choir boy. “He’s the one who decided to paint the perfect picture of himself. No one did that to him.”– READ MORE

Cnn’s Chris Cuomo Asked A Female Classmate Of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh If He Was “known At Yale As A Virgin” In A Thursday Evening Interview.

The far-left anchor for the cable news channel asked this embarrassing question of Lynne Brookes, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh.

“I don’t believe it’s disqualifying to have partied in high school or in college,” Cuomo said. “But him telling the truth about himself is a more relevant standard. Was Brett Kavanaugh known at Yale as a virgin?”

Brookes, who was obviously caught off guard by the inappropriate and personal question, could only respond: “I have no idea.” – READ MORE