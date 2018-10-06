Georgetown professor who wished death to GOP senators supporting Kavanaugh on leave

An anti-Trump professor, Dr. Carol Christine Fair, is no longer teaching classes at Georgetown University following calls for the outspoken liberal educator to be fired.

Fair stirred up controversy on Twitter when she wished miserable deaths upon Republican senators supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Look at [this] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement,” she wrote. “All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

Her account was de-verified and temporarily suspended Tuesday for violating Twitter’s rules, but until Friday, the university had taken no action against the controversial professor.

A Georgetown spokesperson told Fox News Fair is no longer teaching students, but will be traveling internationally for university research. – READ MORE

Georgetown University “distinguished associate professor” Christine Fair thinks all white Republican senators in the Brett Kavanaugh hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee ​”deserve miserables deaths.”

Oh, and after they’re dead, the professor — who describes herself in her Twitter bio as an “inter-sectional feminist, pitbull apostle, scotch devotee, nontheist, resister” — thinks they should be castrated and fed to pigs.

“Look at thus [sic] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.” Fair wrote on Twitter.

Fair’s Twitter page has a banner that reads, “DON’T GRAB MY P*SSY.” “She also runs a blog called ShitMenSay where she doxxes people. It’s about ‘accountability,’ she claims,” the Independent Sentinel reports.- READ MORE