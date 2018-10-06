Avenatti to Kavanaugh: So Sue Me!

Celebrity lawyer-turned Democratic activist Michael Avenatti (pictured above right) once again reinserted himself into the controversy surrounding the last-minute sexual assault allegations leveled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (above left) when he urged Kavanaugh and his supporters Friday to “sue” him “TODAY.”

“If Brett Kavanaugh & his supporters are so convinced that all of the scores of women (inc my client) are lying, he is innocent, he has been so wronged, & his reputation has been damaged for no reason, then he should sue us all-TODAY. I hope that he does so we can prove the truth!” Avenatti tweeted.

Christine Blasey Ford became the first woman to come forward publicly, alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago during a high school gathering in Maryland. Deborah Ramirez was the second accuser, and Swetnick was the third.

Swetnick wrote in her sworn affidavit that she was raped at one of 10 high school parties in suburban Maryland that she attended in the early 1980s after graduating from high school in 1980, according to The New York Times.

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz suggested Wednesday that lawyer Michael Avenatti might have a moral duty to withdraw Julie Swetnick’s sworn affidavit that alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to drug girls while he was in high school.

“@MichaelAvenatti may now have an ethical obligation to withdraw Swetnick’s affidavit, since she contradicted material portions of it in a tv interview,” Dershowitz, who is also an opinion contributor for The Hill, said in a tweet.

Avenatti, who’s also representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen, submitted Swetnick’s allegation to the Senate Judiciary Committee last Wednesday.

In her affidavit, Swetnick said that she “witnessed efforts by … Kavanaugh … to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room.”

During an interview Monday with NBC News, Swetnick seemed to couch aspects of her accusation.