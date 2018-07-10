WATCH: CNN’s Poppy Harlow Doesn’t Flinch After Dem Justifies Harassment, Threats Against McConnell

On CNN Newsroom Monday morning, anchor Poppy Harlow barely pressed Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal about liberal, anti-ICE protesters threatening Republican leader Mitch McConnell over the weekend. While Jayapal has been a vocal supporter of abolishing ICE, she didn’t condemn the harassment, and actually seemed to justify it. Instead of demanding the Democrat condemn this behavior, Harlow caved easily to Jayapal’s flippant response.

Towards the end of the 9:00am EST hour on CNN, Harlow invited the Democrat on to gush about how difficult it has been to reunite illegal immigrant families, and how we didn’t need ICE anymore. Towards the end of the conversation, Harlow finally pressed Jayapal slightly on an issue she should’ve had no problem condemning.

As the Daily Caller reported yesterday, a small group of socialist protesters in Louisville, KY confronted Mitch McConnell as he was walking to his car from a restaurant, Saturday. The group hurled petty insults at the Senator (“turtle head!”) and slogans like “Vote you out!” and “Abolish ICE!” But in the video that their own group proudly posted online, you can hear one of the men also threatening, “We know where you live, Mitch!” – READ MORE

These liberals are getting rabid. Now they are openly threatening the Senate Majority leader.

Protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he was leaving a restaurant in his home state on Saturday.

The group threatened to vote McConnell out of office as he walked out of the Bristol Bar & Grille in Louisville and got into his car, The Courier Journal reported.

Video recordings of the encounter show other demonstrators chanting “Abolish ICE” and “No justice, no peace.”

A protester demanded to know where the migrant children where after being separated from their families.

