Two men tried to rob a Whataburger, but an off-duty cop stopped by — and he was armed

An early morning Whataburger run turned into a parking lot shooting for an off-duty Dallas police officer after he arrived at the restaurant to see an in-progress robbery attempt, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Two suspects were wounded after an 11-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department opened fire outside a Whataburger in west Fort Worth, derailing the attempted armed robbery.

Police arrested the suspects, who have been identified as 19-year-olds Ladarious Shelby and Aaron Coleman; as of Sunday, one of them was in serious but stable condition and the other had been treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was off-duty and stopping by the Whataburger at about 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Simultaneously, Fort Worth police received reports that a man wearing a mask and a black hooded jacket was waving a gun at people inside.

At least one of the suspects was armed. The officer fired shots at them, wounding both of them and apprehending one of them on the spot. The other suspect tried to escape, but was quickly detained by the Dallas officer and two Fort Worth officers who had arrived on the scene. – READ MORE

This guy picked the wrong restaurant cook to mess with.

Wisconsin law enforcement is asking the public for their help to identify a man who was recently captured on surveillance footage brutally assaulting a restaurant employee in Milwaukee.

Fortunately, that employee’s colleague was carrying a concealed weapon and was able to prevent the man from further injuring the employee.

According to WTMJ-TV, the incident began when an unknown man went behind the counter at a local George Webb restaurant and attacked an employee, seriously injuring her.

Surveillance footage shows the injured employee scrambling behind a co-worker, out of frame. After hitting the woman, the suspect seemingly goes after her. That’s when another restaurant worker pulled her concealed weapon and pointed it at the suspect.

