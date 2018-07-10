POLL: 57% Of Millennials Know Little To Nothing About Roe v. Wade

Do millennials know anything about historical atrocities? It was bad enough that only 4 in 10 millennials understood the Holocaust, but now a new poll shows that as many as 57% of millennials know little to nothing about Roe v. Wade, the ghastly SCOTUS decision that made abortion a constitutional right by judicial fiat.

According to a Democratic pollster, millennials do not know what Roe v. Wade is about, or when abortion was legalized, with many believing it happened after the American Revolution, nearly 200 years before it was decided.

“Millennials think that Roe v. Wade happened right after the American Revolution,” Celinda Lake, president of Lake Research, said on a Friday episode of “What America’s Thinking.”

The claim is supported by a 2013 study from the Pew Research Center finding that 57% adults aged 18 to 29 had no knowledge that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion. – READ MORE

In response to a Daily Wire report on pro-abortion feminists starting a “sex strike” to save Roe v. Wade, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh decided to have some fun at radical feminists’ expense on Thursday to try to figure out exactly what they thought they were going to accomplish by their emphatically un-sexy protest.

“My question is this: Will anybody notice if these babes stop having sex? Will anybody notice?” asked Limbaugh. “Maybe Harvey Weinstein, but beyond that, would anybody notice that these women are having a sex strike? And what is this? A sex strike to save Roe v. Wade? I’m trying to figure out how this actually works.”

“Martin Sheen and Alec Baldwin have offered a tremendous sacrifice,” Rush explained. “A 24-hour food strike to protest Trump’s immigration policy. Twenty-four hour food strike. Martin Sheen is the guy that used to kick homeless people off of the sewer grates in Washington during the height of the homeless problem in the late eighties, early nineties, and sleep on the sewer grate himself while the homeless person froze to death somewhere so that he could show solidarity with the homeless. Now a 24-hour hunger strike? I mean, that’s not even a good gastrointestinal cleanse!”

“This a comedy, remember,” noted Limbaugh. “That really wasn’t the case. Warring husbands are the ones that got all the sex. As it’s always been. The wusses, you know, they’re left to look and that’s about it.” – READ MORE

