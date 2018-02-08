True Pundit

WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Complains About ‘Wildly Offensive’ Slam on Lazy ‘Dreamers’

The latest example of Jim Acosta banging a can against Team Trump on Tuesday night for describing some “Dreamers” as too lazy to apply for DACA status to prevent them from deportation. Chief of staff John Kelly told The Washington Post some were “too lazy to get off their asses.” This sounds designed to get Acosta’s goat, and he unloaded on Anderson Cooper 360: 

ACOSTA: Just on the face of it, isn’t that just a wildly offensive comment about these undocumented immigrants who are waiting for some kind of solution to come out of this city?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: Look, the only person that’s actually offered a solution is this administration. The president’s been a championed of giving 1.8 million DACA recipients and DACA eligible people a pathway to citizenship, and he’s laid a plan and a solution that actually addresses both Republicans and Democrats’ concerns. I think it’s hard to argue with that statement.  – READ MORE

CNN’s Jim Acosta contradicted his own reporting on FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Monday, apparently without even realizing he was doing so.

The senior White House correspondent tweeted again about 30 minutes later, insisting that McCabe was actually being “pushed out” of the position. Acosta claimed that the second tweet was just additional reporting, rather than actually a correction on his claim that McCabe left the FBI on his own.

What Acosta apparently didn’t realize is that 1. McCabe leaving the FBI voluntarily and 2. McCabe being “pushed out” are mutually exclusive events, and one of his tweets is in dire need of a correction. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump has come up with a new nickname for Jim Acosta — a CNN reporter with whom he has been known to spar.

In an early-morning tweet posted Tuesday, Trump referred to CNN’s chief White House correspondent as “crazy Jim Acosta.”

According to Acosta’s Trump-friendly sources, the compromise that ended the three-day-long federal government shutdown was seen as a “win” for Trump, but a failure for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats.

The following morning, Trump quoted Acosta’s words, indicating that “even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees” the Democrats “caved” in regard to the shutdown. – READ MORE

