WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Complains About ‘Wildly Offensive’ Slam on Lazy ‘Dreamers’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The latest example of Jim Acosta banging a can against Team Trump on Tuesday night for describing some “Dreamers” as too lazy to apply for DACA status to prevent them from deportation. Chief of staff John Kelly told The Washington Post some were “too lazy to get off their asses.” This sounds designed to get Acosta’s goat, and he unloaded on Anderson Cooper 360:

ACOSTA: Just on the face of it, isn’t that just a wildly offensive comment about these undocumented immigrants who are waiting for some kind of solution to come out of this city?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: Look, the only person that’s actually offered a solution is this administration. The president’s been a championed of giving 1.8 million DACA recipients and DACA eligible people a pathway to citizenship, and he’s laid a plan and a solution that actually addresses both Republicans and Democrats’ concerns. I think it’s hard to argue with that statement. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

CNN’s Jim Acosta contradicted his own reporting on FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Monday, apparently without even realizing he was doing so.

Source familiar with McCabe matter describes his departure as a “mutual” decision. He was tired of being “undermined” but Trump and WH was “not happy” with him. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

The senior White House correspondent tweeted again about 30 minutes later, insisting that McCabe was actually being “pushed out” of the position. Acosta claimed that the second tweet was just additional reporting, rather than actually a correction on his claim that McCabe left the FBI on his own.

More… Source telling us FBI Director Wray told McCabe he was bringing on a new team and that he was not part of it. Writing was on the all. All points to McCabe essentially being pushed out. https://t.co/6gET0Y7dOH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 29, 2018

What Acosta apparently didn’t realize is that 1. McCabe leaving the FBI voluntarily and 2. McCabe being “pushed out” are mutually exclusive events, and one of his tweets is in dire need of a correction. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump has come up with a new nickname for Jim Acosta — a CNN reporter with whom he has been known to spar.

In an early-morning tweet posted Tuesday, Trump referred to CNN’s chief White House correspondent as “crazy Jim Acosta.”

According to Acosta’s Trump-friendly sources, the compromise that ended the three-day-long federal government shutdown was seen as a “win” for Trump, but a failure for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats.

Trump world and WH sources dancing in end zone: “Trump wins again… “ Schumer and Dems “caved… gambled and lost.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

The following morning, Trump quoted Acosta’s words, indicating that “even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees” the Democrats “caved” in regard to the shutdown. – READ MORE