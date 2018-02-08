Dental Students, Professor Take Selfie with Severed Heads at Yale

Dental school students and a professor of orthodontics are in hot water after officials discovered that the group took a selfie with two severed human heads.

A person who asked to remain anonymous for fear of potential career consequences spotted the photo in a private group chat and leaked the photo to the Associated Press (AP).

The anonymous person told the AP that the selfie taker would not give the outlet permission to publish over fears of being expelled.

The photo depicts Dr. Flavio Uribe, an assistant professor of orthodontics at UConn Health and a visiting professor at Yale School of Medicine, and several graduate dental students wearing surgical masks and looking at the camera while other students worked in the background.

The picture was taken in June at Yale School of Medicine’s 2017 DePuy Synthes Future Leaders Workshop — a seminar focused on teaching future dentists how to treat “dental-related facial deformities.” – READ MORE

Last year, Harvard University took the unprecedented step of banning on- and off-campus single-gender organizations. The ban targeted sororities and fraternities, but also “unrecognized single-gender social organizations” called “Finals Clubs” that served as gathering places for the school’s legacy students.

In early February, after several rounds of appeals, the school finalized the ban — but, because of a campus-wide outcry from feminists, only leaders and members of “male-focused” single-gender clubs will face repercussions from Harvard’s administration.

According to Harvard, the single-gender clubs “propagated exclusionary values” and maintained “forms of privilege” that the school found distasteful and outdated. Those who remain in such clubs, reports Reason Magazine, risk being barred “from leadership positions, athletic teams, and scholarships.”

In December, Harvard finalized the policy, but women at Harvard immediately protested because the single-sex ban was supposed to come down only on those organizations that represented “privilege” — and there’s no way an eternally oppressed, female-only organization at an Ivy League school, made up entirely of the gender-underprivileged, could ever be a place of exclusivity, elitism, and classism. – READ MORE