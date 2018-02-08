‘You Don’t Know Any of This!’: GOP Rep’s On-Air Battle With CNN Host Turns Into Shouting Match (VIDEO)



Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) on-air battle with CNN host Chris Cuomo on Wednesday shows just how little we actually know about the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) memo.

In late January, the House Intelligence Committee voted to make public a classified memo authored by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that allegedly revealed political bias within the FBI. One day later, President Donald Trump announced his decision to declassify the document.

Though the Democrats authored a countermemo, it has yet to be made public. Several on the left have complained the Nunes memo wasn’t strongly scrutinized before being publicized, while their document remains under review by the Department of Justice. – READ MORE

CNN’s Chris Cuomo missed some key facts during a Monday morning interview with White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

During the wide-ranging interview, Cuomo and Shah discussed a report from The Washington Post that claimed President Donald Trump asked acting FBI director Andrew McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuomo claimed that there exists a transcript of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s interview with the FBI about her use of a private email server.

“They didn’t even take a transcript,” Shah correctly said. – READ MORE