WATCH: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin hammers ‘pathetic’ Democrats in searing rant – here’s why

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin hammered the Democrats on Tuesday for their reticence to fight Republicans for fear that it might excite the base on the right to vote in the midterm elections.

Toobin was specifically responding to a controversial statement from Hillary Clinton about the tactics that Democrats should take against Republicans.

“Jeffrey Toobin, does she help, Hillary Clinton, or hurt Democratic candidates now four weeks away from the midterm elections?” asked CNN host Wolf Blitzer.

“Well let me just say, in answer, I think Democrats are pathetic!” Toobin responded. “They are afraid of everything! – READ MORE

Speaking on CNN as part of a panel reacting to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin asked the panel to share the feelings of two observers of the process: Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland.

Toobin moaned, “Brett Kavanaugh is a judge on the D.C. Circuit. You know who the chief judge of the D.C. Circuit is? It’s Merrick Garland. How do you think he feels today? I mean, Merrick Garland is a class act. He’s moved on with his life, but the idea that he never got the moment that Kavanaugh is going to get.”

In addition to that maudlin moment, Toobin also stated that the other person whose feelings should be vicariously experienced was Hillary Clinton, asserting, “Hillary Clinton. I mean, Brett Kavanaugh made his name by investigating not just the Starr —not just Whitewater but the Monica Lewinsky part, the sexual details.”- READ MORE