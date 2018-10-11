GRASSLEY PROMISES NOT TO CONSIDER A TRUMP NOMINEE IN AN ELECTION YEAR

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said he would not hold hearings for a Supreme Court nominee in the final year of President Donald Trump’s term in office in an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Tuesday night.

Grassley said he made that decision when Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings for President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia because it was within a year of the next presidential election.

"If I'm chairman, they won't take it up, no, because I pledged that in 2016, that if the ball is the same as it is — now if someone else is chairman of the committee, they'll have to decide for themselves. But that's a decision I made a long time ago," Grassley stated.

Would Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) be breaking precedent if he allowed a Supreme Court nominee a hearing and a vote in 2020?

“The Senate in the hands of one party and the White House in the hands of another in a presidential election year,” McConnell said during a press conference. “That is what we had in 2016.”

We were also guaranteed a new president in 2016. In 2020, we may keep President Donald Trump.

McConnell had based his Garland decision off a speech from then Sen. Joe Biden in 1992, where he argued that if a Supreme Court seat became vacant, then President George H.W. Bush should not nominate someone until after that year's election. Bush might have remained president, as he was only in his first term, but Democrats controlled the Senate. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made a similar statement at the end of President George W. Bush's term, but just as in 1992, no Supreme Court vacancy occurred.