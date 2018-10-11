DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN TOM O’HALLERAN SAYS DEMOCRATS WENT ‘TOO FAR’ DURING KAVANAUGH HEARINGS

“The Democrats, I thought, went a little bit too far,” O’Halleran said in an interview with Arizona PBS. “We’re supposed to ask probing questions.”

“I don’t like it, I never did like it when people got up there and pontificated time and time again about their position,” he continued. “This is supposed to be about a discussion back and forth between you and the nominee.”

O’Halleran’s statement comes just a week after a poll showed that roughly 49 percent of Arizona likely voters wanted Kavanaugh confirmed compared with 42 percent opposing, according to The Arizona Republic.

Approximately 50 percent of Arizona’s large Independent voter base supported Kavanaugh’s confirmation, reported The Arizona Republic. – READ MORE

Brett Kavanaugh officially replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, the 82-year-old jurist, on the Supreme Court bench Tuesday, hearing his first oral arguments.

Kavanaugh took his seat after arguably the most raucous and bitter confirmation battle in American history. Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a Saturday vote and was sworn in ceremonially by President Donald Trump Monday evening that the White House. The president formally apologized to Kavanaugh and his family for the unfounded sexual assault allegations made against him in the final hours of his confirmation. The president also declared Kavanaugh “innocent” of the charges.

In his opening remarks welcoming Kavanaugh to the court, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “We wish you a long and happy career in our common calling.”

Kavanaugh, 53, may serve for decades on the bench, cementing a 5-4 conservative majority.- READ MORE