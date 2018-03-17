WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s Bias Against Trump So Bad That Democrat-Aligned Senator Calls Him Out

During an interview on “New Day” Thursday, CNN host Chris Cuomo once again let his bias against Trump steer his reporting hard left — and it was overt enough that even a Democrat-aligned senator felt compelled to call him out on it.

Cuomo, who has just been promoted to take over Anderson Cooper’s 9 p.m. hour and whose brother just had a terrific time with the student gun control rally photo op, spoke with Sen. Angus King (I-ME) about the Trump administration’s handling of Russia amid new evidence of sinister actions. Predictably, Cuomo didn’t think Trump was tough enough, despite the administration’s strong rebukes of Russia this week, which were followed Thursday by strong actions, including sanctions and publicly accusing Russia of cyber-attacks on the U.S. power grid.

Though King caucuses with the Democrats and voted for Hillary Clinton, he twice came to Trump’s defense when the highly “suspicious” Cuomo attempted to take the conversation in a conspiratorial direction.

“So, the White House backing British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats after the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK,” Cuomo began. “President Trump, however, leaving it to his aides to condemn Russia.”– READ MORE

