New Trump Economic Adviser Makes Shocking Prediction About U.S. Economy

President Donald Trump’s new economic adviser made a stunning prediction about the U.S. economy recently, telling the White House that he believes the nation’s economy is on the cusp of hitting up to 5% economic growth.

The Washington Examiner reports that Kudlow privately told the White House that “the nation’s economy is on the verge of 4% to 5% growth, or more than double the last decade.”

Kudlow is said to have made the remarks at a recent gathering with the president where he suggested that many companies were holding back until the tax reform bill was passed and signed into law.

Kudlow told Trump, “We’re on the front end of the biggest investment boom in probably 30 to 40 years.”– READ MORE

