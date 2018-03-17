Disgraced Media Already Hit with Massive Layoffs in 2018

By the time President Trump’s presidency is over, one of the biggest pieces of fake news we will look back on is when we were told by the media that Trump was good for the media business. According to what is happening in a place called the real world, the truth is that business for the media is horrible.

We will start with the Denver Post, which announced Thursday that, between April 9 and July 1, 30 jobs will be cut from its newsroom. That is a massive 30 percent cut of its current staff of 100 journalists. Just 10 years ago according to the far-left Washington Post, the Denver Post employed 600 journalists. That is close to a 90 percent reduction in only a decade.

Just a few hours later we learned that another wave of surprise layoffs hit the Chicago Tribune. Fourteen newsroom staffers were let go in that publication’s second round of layoffs in less than six months. Back in October more than a dozen were let go. Roger Federer reports that “Further cuts are expected as the newspaper prepares to leave Tribune Tower for smaller space at Prudential Plaza.”

Last month, the San Jose Mercury News was hit with another round of terminations, as many as 27 staffers were either laid off or bought out.

In late January, the East Bay Times wiped out a quarter of its editorial staff through layoffs and buy outs — a total of 28 staffers.

We also learned in January that a total of five publications owned by Southern California News Group will face “significant layoffs,” including the OC Register and Los Angeles Daily News. – READ MORE

