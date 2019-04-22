WATCH: CNN’s April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Be Fired, Nearly Breaks Down In Tears

CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan said Thursday that White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has to be fired, claiming the press secretary lied to the American people concerning the Russia probe. Ryan, appearing emotionally distraught and angry, also suggested to CNN host Erin Burnett that Sanders is in-part responsible for threats she and her colleagues in the media have faced.

"Not only does she not have credibility, she lied. She out and out lied…the American people can’t trust her," says @AprilDRyan of Press Sec. Sarah Sanders.

"She should be let go. She should be fired, end of story…it’s fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go." pic.twitter.com/M0whZiHg1l — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) April 19, 2019

“Not only does not have any credibility left, she lied,” Ryan said on CNN’s “OutFront.” “She outright lied and the people, the American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece, spokesperson, from the people’s house. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired. End of story.”

“When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off,” she continued. “It’s ‘Fire Me Thursday’ or ‘Fire Me Good Friday,’ — she needs to go.”

Ryan was referring to Sanders telling the press in May of 2017 that “‘countless’ FBI agents had lost confidence in Comey despite one reporter’s assertion that the ‘vast majority’ of them supported his leadership,” Fox News reported, adding, “According to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, Sanders told investigators her claim was a ‘slip of the tongue’ and was ‘in the heat of the moment,’ admitting that it was not founded on anything.” – READ MORE