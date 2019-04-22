John Kasich Rips Trump Over Mueller Report: It’s Unacceptable — ‘America Deserves Better’

Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump over his conduct described in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

“.@realDonaldTrump‘s behavior described in the #MuellerReport is more than disappointing. It’s unacceptable & not behavior we should expect from our president. It’s worse than I’ve seen in my career observing & working with presidents or public officials. America deserves better,” tweeted Kasich, who is considering launching a primary challenge to the president in 2020.

Kasich's remarks follow blistering criticism from fellow NeverTrumper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who declared in a statement Friday that he was "sickened" by President Trump's behavior and that of his aides laid out in the 448-page report.