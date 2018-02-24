Oscars Producers Plan To Cut Out The Politics: ‘Should Be A Spectacle’

Has Hollywood finally gotten the message that their self-righteous virtue-signaling at awards shows will only drive audiences away? An article in The New York Times suggests they just might have.

With just a little over a week away until the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, the show’s producers are wrestling with the balancing act between having to acknowledge the tumultuous climate in Hollywood brought on by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements while not alienating viewers. According to Jennifer Todd, one of the lead producers, the show will give #MeToo its moment but will let spectacle and glamour be at the show’s center.

“We want to make it as entertaining as possible — reverential and respectful but also fun and emotional,” said Jennifer Todd. “The Oscars should be a spectacle. Fun and funny and great performances.”

“It should also be a giant commercial for the movie business, which we all need to keep going,” she continued.- READ MORE

