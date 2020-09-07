WATCH: CNN Whines After Network Snubbed From Moderating Presidential Debates: ‘A Slap In The Face’

After getting snubbed from moderating the upcoming presidential debates, the folks over at CNN are now whining publicly that Chris Wallace of Fox News got a chance to moderate over them.

Speaking on CNN’s “Newsroom” on Thursday, host Brianna Keillar could not seem to fathom how Chris Wallace would get an opportunity to moderate while working for a network that pushes “propaganda.”

Yes, Chris Wallace is a great anchor. But his network has pushed disinfo, conspiracy theories & outright lies in support of the President. And by giving Fox the first debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates is rewarding one of most destructive forces in American politics. pic.twitter.com/xOrEaGmllr — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 3, 2020

“The presidential debates are set and Fox News’ Chris Wallace will monitor the first between President Trump and Joe Biden,” said Keillar, as reported by Newsbusters. “The debate commission giving the September 29th face-off to Fox despite propaganda, dishonesty, and the fact that some Fox hosts advise President Trump.”

Keillar then invited on CNN senior reporter Oliver Darcy and asked if perhaps the presence of Chris Wallace, who she admitted is a fair journalist, will somehow legitimize Fox News. – READ MORE

