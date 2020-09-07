Sanctuary State: ICE Arrests Over 300 Illegal Aliens in California, Including Child Abusers, Rapists

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has arrested more than 300 illegal aliens, including those convicted of child abuse and rape, in the sanctuary state of California.

Between July 13 and August 20, agents arrested more than 300 illegal aliens in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

ICE officials said nearly 30 percent of the arrests made were of criminal illegal aliens who had been previously freed by California’s sanctuary state policy that shields illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by refusing to turn them over to federal custody.

Los Angeles County, which recently implemented a permanent sanctuary policy, set free the most number of illegal aliens arrested last month. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --