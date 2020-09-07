Tennessee Woman Who Died Six Months Ago Receives Letter Last Week Saying She’s COVID-19 Positive

Losing a loved one during the coronavirus pandemic can be especially difficult, but one man in Tennessee lost his mother two weeks before the first reported case in his county. Last week, however, he received a letter telling him his deceased mother tested positive for COVID-19 — a test she allegedly took in June, three months after her death.

Troy Whittington received the letter from Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) last week, Newsweek reported. The letter explained his mother had been tested on June 20 and should self-isolate for 10 days. Nothing in the letter made sense, as Sandra Whittington died of COPD on February 16 – two weeks before the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Shelby County.

“I’m just having a hard time understanding how they can say someone has COVID-19 when they are not even alive,” Troy told WATN.

“It’s been 6 months, almost 7, since she passed away. There was no testing that was done at that time. On her death certificate it was stated she died, what the cause of death was, and it was not COVID-19. It was COPD,” Whittington added.

Whittington told the outlet he called the SCHD to get to the bottom of this and was told his mother took a COVID-19 test on June 20. – READ MORE

