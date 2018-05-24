Politics TV
WATCH: CNN Throws Tantrum After Being ‘Barred’ From EPA Press Event
CNN’s Brian Stelter had a meltdown on Tuesday after CNN was barred from a press event held by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA blocked reporters from several news outlets, including CNN and the Associated Press, from a national summit where Scott Pruitt, the agency's chief, was speaking. The event was focused on harmful chemicals in water. https://t.co/tXu8rookn6 pic.twitter.com/zXeg6fYGDl
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) May 22, 2018
Stelter suggested that the government agency couldn’t be held accountable unless CNN was there, and lead anchor Wold Blitzer agreed. “Yeah, it’s pretty outrageous indeed,” he said, according to NewsBusters. “And another reporter inside saying there were empty seats in that room. Brian Stelter, first of all, how are the Associated Press and CNN responding?” – READ MORE
