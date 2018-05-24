True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: CNN Throws Tantrum After Being ‘Barred’ From EPA Press Event

Posted on by
Share:

CNN’s Brian Stelter had a meltdown on Tuesday after CNN was barred from a press event held by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Stelter suggested that the government agency couldn’t be held accountable unless CNN was there, and lead anchor Wold Blitzer agreed. “Yeah, it’s pretty outrageous indeed,” he said, according to NewsBusters. “And another reporter inside saying there were empty seats in that room. Brian Stelter, first of all, how are the Associated Press and CNN responding?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: CNN Throws Tantrum After Being 'Barred' From EPA Press Event
WATCH: CNN Throws Tantrum After Being 'Barred' From EPA Press Event

CNN's Brian Stelter had a meltdown on Tuesday after CNN was barred from a press event held by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: