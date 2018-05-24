True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: CNN Interviews Man Who Won’t Move Out Of Parents’ Home. It’s Embarrassing.

Posted on by
Share:

In an interview on Wednesday, CNN spoke with a 30-year-old man who was legally evicted in court from his parents’ home in New York this week after they had asked him to move out multiple times. It was cringe-worthy.

In the ridiculous interview, Michael Rotondo discussed his embarrassing story with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, saying that he views his parents’ attempts to get him to move out as “attacks.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: CNN Interviews Man Who Won't Move Out Of Parents' Home. It's Embarrassing.
WATCH: CNN Interviews Man Who Won't Move Out Of Parents' Home. It's Embarrassing.

In an interview on Wednesday, CNN spoke with a 30-year-old man who was legally evicted in court from his parents' home in New York this week after they had asked him to move out multiple times. It was cringe-worthy.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: