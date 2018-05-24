How Much Do Americans Credit Trump For The Economy? Trends Are Looking Good For Republicans.

A new CBS/YouGov poll presents some heartening news to Donald Trump and his Republican allies and some sobering numbers for the Democrats hoping for a “blue wave” in November: A lot of Americans feel quite good about the economy, and a strong majority of them give Trump the credit.

“Nearly 2 in 3 Americans think the nation’s economy is in good shape, and most of them believe President Trump’s policies are at least somewhat responsible for that,” CBS reports. While “more Republicans rate the economy positively than do Democrats,” as expected, the overall numbers are trending in a very positive direction for Trump.

Over two-thirds (68%) of Americans think that Trump’s policies have either “a great deal” (35%) or “somewhat” (33%) to do with the positive direction of the economy. Less than a third (31%) think his policies are “not very” or “not at all” influencing the improved economy.

Meanwhile, the percentage who say they now strongly support Trump is up 4 points to 22% from January, though he still hasn’t reached majority support in the CBS poll.- READ MORE

