WATCH: CNN Runs Cringe Worthy Segment Mocking John Bolton’s Appearance

Posted on by
This week, CNN mocked President Donald Trump’s new National Security Adviser John Bolton’s appearance in a segment featured on the network and news articles published on their website.

CNN’s segment featured multiple late-night comedy clips, cartoons, and tweets mocking Bolton, as well as Bolton’s response on Twitter to criticism over his appearance from 2016. At the time, Bolton tweeted: “I appreciate the grooming advice from the totally unbiased mainstream media, but I will not be shaving my #mustache.” – READ MORE

