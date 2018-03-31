WATCH: CNN Runs Cringe Worthy Segment Mocking John Bolton’s Appearance

This week, CNN mocked President Donald Trump’s new National Security Adviser John Bolton’s appearance in a segment featured on the network and news articles published on their website.

Can President Trump handle John Bolton’s mustache? The incoming national security adviser’s look has caused quite a stir on the internet. https://t.co/lej4iBxZiy pic.twitter.com/KOORtbCd2L — CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2018

CNN’s segment featured multiple late-night comedy clips, cartoons, and tweets mocking Bolton, as well as Bolton’s response on Twitter to criticism over his appearance from 2016. At the time, Bolton tweeted: “I appreciate the grooming advice from the totally unbiased mainstream media, but I will not be shaving my #mustache.” – READ MORE

