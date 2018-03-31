Advertisers Bailing on Ingraham Back Controversial Left-Wing Shows

Wayfair and Nutrish were among the first to say they were leaving Ingraham, but both advertised this past Sunday on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton. Sharpton began his national career with an inflammatory and false accusation that six white men had raped 15-year-old Tawana Brawley in New York, for which he has never apologized. Sharpton’s speeches against “white interlopers” and Jewish “diamond merchants” led to several incidents of fatal racial violence.

Expedia, Wayfair and TripAdvisor aired commercials on MSNBC Live with Velshi and Ruhle, even though host Stephanie Ruhle just two weeks ago seemed to mock Christians when she laughed out loud at Larry Kudlow’s statement that his departure from CNBC to join the Trump White House as a top economic policymaker was being guided by “God’s will.” (It should be noted that Ruhle, like Ingraham, quickly apologized for her remark.)

Nutrish also advertised on Sunday’s MSNBC Live with Ayman Mohyeldin. In 2015, before he was given his own show on MSNBC, Mohyeldin smeared Iraq war hero Chris Kyle as a “racist” who went on “killing sprees” while serving as a sharpshooter in Iraq. Mohyeldin never apologized for his comments. – READ MORE

