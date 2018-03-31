Venezuela’s Flour Shortage Means No Easter Eucharist for Churches

Many churches across Venezuela will be unable to offer a Eucharist this Easter due to a chronic lack of flour used to produce the communion wafer.

The lack of flour is a direct result of the economic crisis currently faced by the failed socialist state, which has triggered skyrocketing rates of hyperinflation and vast shortages of basic resources such as food, medicine, and hygiene products.

Many of the less affluent churches will have no bread to give worshipers at Sunday’s Easter celebrations. The ritual is considered a sacrament in some churches and an ordinance in others as symbolic of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“The faithful are sending us the sacred bread imported from Miami and Houston before the situation that arises with the preparation,” said Father Ovidio Duarte, parish priest of the San Antonio María Claret church in Maracaibo, Zulia state. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1