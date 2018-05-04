Giuliani Skeptical of Wiretap Report: ‘You Can’t Wiretap a Lawyer’

Former New York City mayor and head of President Donald Trump’s legal team Rudy Giuliani cast doubt on an exclusive Thursday morning report from NBC News that claimed Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen had been wiretapped by federal authorities.

According to NBC, citing people familiar with legal proceedings involving Cohen, “At least one phone call between a phone line associated with Cohen and the White House was intercepted.”

The NBC source claimed Cohen’s phone lines were wiretapped in the weeks leading up to the FBI’s raid on Cohen’s home, hotel room and office in early April.

Giuliani told The Daily Beast he doesn’t believe it.

“Us lawyers have talked about it, we don’t believe it’s true,” he said.

“We think it’s going to turn out to be untrue because it would be totally illegal. You can’t wiretap a lawyer, you certainly can’t wiretap his client who’s not involved in the investigation.” – READ MORE

