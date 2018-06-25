WATCH: CNN panel diagnoses mainstream media’s problem, explains why America doesn’t trust them

A CNN panel lambasted TIME magazine on Friday over the publication’s dishonest magazine cover that drove outrage over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” border policy by deceitfully depicting a 2-year-old crying Honduran girl as being separated from her mother.

The cover’s depiction, which showed the girl cowering to President Donald Trump, was dishonest because the actual girl in the viral image was never separated from her mother. In fact, according to the photographer who took the photo, the girl cried because her mother was being detained for illegally entering the U.S.

Indeed, the girl’s father later verified that the girl was never separated from her mother and that the two were safe at a detention center in the U.S.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1