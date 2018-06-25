DHS employees warned their personal safety at risk due to outrage over Trump admin’s border policy

Top brass at the Department of Homeland Security warned agency employees about threats to their personal safety in an agency-wide email over the weekend amid outrage over the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” illegal immigration policy.

Claire Grady, acting deputy secretary of homeland security, sent the email on Saturday, according to CNN. She warned employees about threats to their personal safety and instructed agency workers to remain vigilant when in public and to not bring attention to their employment with the DHS.

Grady said there were a number of “credible” and “specific” threats leading up to the company-wide warning.

“In recent days, DHS has determined there may be a heightened threat against DHS employees in response to U.S. Government actions surrounding immigration,” Grady wrote.

“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees — although the veracity of each threat varies. In addition, over the last few days, thousands of employees have had their personally identifiable information publically (sic) released on social media,” she explained. – READ MORE

