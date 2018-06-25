True Pundit

Rep. Barbara Lee accuses Trump administration of ‘criminalizing’ ILLEGAL immigrants (VIDEO)

Posted on
Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, accused the Trump administration Sunday of “criminalizing” illegal immigrants.

Ms. Lee, who joined a congressional delegation that visited intake and detention facilities Saturday near the border in Texas, described the conditions as “tragic.”

“I mean, these people are being criminalized,” said Ms. Lee on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We went into the processing center, where there are cages, certainly. People think there aren’t, there are, we saw these cages.”

David Urban, a former senior advisor the 2016 Trump campaign, countered that the adults have been jailed because they violated U.S. law. – READ MORE

