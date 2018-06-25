Rep. Barbara Lee accuses Trump administration of ‘criminalizing’ ILLEGAL immigrants (VIDEO)

Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, accused the Trump administration Sunday of “criminalizing” illegal immigrants.

Ms. Lee, who joined a congressional delegation that visited intake and detention facilities Saturday near the border in Texas, described the conditions as “tragic.”

“I mean, these people are being criminalized,” said Ms. Lee on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We went into the processing center, where there are cages, certainly. People think there aren’t, there are, we saw these cages.”

Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of California describes her visit to detention facilities on the US-Mexico border and says what she was was “heart-wrenching” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/fGnhTM4CAN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 24, 2018

David Urban, a former senior advisor the 2016 Trump campaign, countered that the adults have been jailed because they violated U.S. law. – READ MORE

