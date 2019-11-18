WATCH: CNN legal analyst zeroes in on a big problem with two key witnesses in the impeachment hearings

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin identified the biggest problem with both witnesses on the opening day of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

Toobin said most of the testimony related to facts which had been known previously, but there was one very important new development.

He explained that one of Ambassador William Taylor’s aides will testify about a phone call he overheard between Ambassador Sondland and President Donald Trump about Ukraine, after which Sondland explained the intention of the president.

“The president cares more about investigations of Biden of the 2016 campaign than he does about anything else relating to Ukraine,” Toobin paraphrased a quote from the hearing. – READ MORE