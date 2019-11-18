Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Heads To Spain On Yacht Made From Petroleum Products

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old phenom from Sweden, has left the United States en route to Spain for a climate summit. But she doesn’t fly — too much pollution from burning a petroleum product.

So instead she’s on a boat, made of … petroleum products.

“So happy to say I’ll hopefully make it to COP25 in Madrid,” Greta wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been offered a ride from Virginia on the 48ft catamaran La Vagabonde. Australians @Sailing_LaVaga ,Elayna Carausu & @_NikkiHenderson from England will take me across the Atlantic. We sail for Europe tomorrow morning!” she wrote Tuesday.

“Twelve weeks after sailing into New York City, Greta hitched a ride back to Europe Wednesday with celebrity sailors Elayna Carausu and Riley Whitelum on La Vagabonde, a luxury catamaran made of petroleum products like fiberglass,” The Washington Times reported.

“The irony of protesting capitalism and oil on board a carbon-fiber (petrochemical) yacht owned by European royals who made billions operating Monaco as a tax haven was rich,” CFACT President Craig Rucker said, The Times reported. – READ MORE