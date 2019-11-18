Pelosi Scraps Presumption Of Innocence: Trump Needs To Prove He Is Innocent (VIDEO)

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on Sunday that President Donald Trump needs to prove that he is innocent in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. This is contradictory to the U.S. criminal justice system, which is based on the presumption of innocence.

Pelosi, who made the remarks on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” made similar remarks last week while responding to a reporter’s question about the public believing that Democrats are “dead set” on impeaching Trump without looking at all the facts.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi shreds the Constitution. She says @realDonaldTrump has to demonstrate his innocence. That’s patently un-American. In America, there is a presumption of innocence but Democrats don’t care. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/CO5piZgU4W — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 17, 2019

“It’s called an inquiry,” Pelosi said on Thursday. “And if the president has something that is exculpatory, Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence, then he should make that known and that’s part of the inquiry. And so far, we haven’t seen that, but we welcome it. And that’s what an inquiry’s about.”

Pelosi then repeated that sentiment on Sunday in response to Brennan asking her, “Do you think you’ll go through all of this and not vote to impeach the President?” – READ MORE