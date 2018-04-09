WATCH: CNN Is So Anti-Trump They Sent A Reporter To Mexico To Ask Migrants If They’re Being Raped. Seriously.

CNN’s Leyla Santiago interviewed several of the more than 1,000 migrants traveling through Mexico Friday and asked them “about the rapes that President Trump had talked about on this journey.”

Santiago approached a woman holding a young child shortly after passengers began exiting a bus in Pueblo, Mexico.

“She has two children,” Santiago said, translating the women’s answer. “She’s saying there is a lot of violence where she’s coming from.” – READ MORE

