Germany’s Die Welt Newspaper Proclaims Donald Trump ‘Most Successful Climate Protector in the World’

In A Bizarre Irony, The German Daily Newspaper Die Welt Has Proclaimed U.s. President Donald Trump “the Most Successful Climate Protector In The World” After A New Global Climate Report Revealed That U.s. Carbon Dioxide Emissions Dropped Dramatically During Trump’s First Year In Office.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released its “Global Energy and CO2 Status Report, 2017” on March 22, which contained the bombshell news that the “biggest drop in emissions came from the United States,” which made folks at Die Welt sit up and take notice.

Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions increased overall by 1.4 percent in 2017, the report revealed, and in most major economies, carbon dioxide emissions increased as well.

The United States led the small pack of countries that managed to lower greenhouse gas emissions, accompanied by UK, Japan, and Mexico. According to IEA figures, the United States managed to reduce CO2 emissions in 2017 by 0.5 percent, or 25 million tons, to 4810 million tons.

President Trump has been in the climate-change doghouse ever since he announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, something Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defined as a “dishonor” to God. – READ MORE

