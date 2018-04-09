WATCH: Mo Brooks Calls The Surge Of Illegal Immigrants ‘Invasion By Foreign Nationals,’ And It Drove CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Up A Wall

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota took issue with Republican Rep. Mo Brooks’ statement on illegal immigration and tried to go head-to-head with the Alabama congressman Friday on “New Day.”

Camerota read Brooks’ statement about the caravan of illegal immigrants making their way to America’s southern border, and called him out for referring to it as an “invasion by foreign nationals.”

Camerota took issue with this part of his statement:

I fully support President Trump’s use of our military to secure the border against invasion by foreign nationals. Recent highly publicized caravans of thousands of foreigners heading for America’s borders emphasize that it is past time for Congress to reform laws that entice and reward foreign nationals who illegally invade America. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1