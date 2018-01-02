WATCH: CNN Host Ignores Democrat’s Misconduct Settlement For Entire Interview

CNN anchor Pamela Brown interviewed New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks for five straight minutes on Wednesday without once asking him about the taxpayer-funded settlement paid out to a former staffer after he allegedly fired her in retaliation for reporting a donor-related sexual assault.

Subbing in for CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday, Brown allowed Meeks to attack President Trump as a “con man” and talk at length about the need to hold elected officials accountable, without once addressing the serious allegations against the Democratic congressman.

At no point in the interview did Brown address the allegations against Meeks, who is accused of covering up a sexual assault to protect one of his liberal donors. Brown isn’t alone in ignoring the Meeks settlement — CNN has yet to report on the story, which was first reported by The Daily Caller earlier this month. – READ MORE

