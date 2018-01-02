New Vegas Shooter Mystery: LVMPD Cop “Accidentally” Shoots Civilian with Rifle on New Year’s Eve

Here is another notch in Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s belt for “accidental” shootings and other tales of hard-to-explain law enforcement lore.

What happens in Vegas, stays a secret in Vegas.

#BREAKING – @LVMPD confirms 1 of its officers accidentally discharged rifle on Las Vegas Strip on NYE while moving barricades. 1 civilian sustained minor injury, 2 others claimed injury but were not observed. Under investigation by critical incident review team. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/R93Jh4Eg4V — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) January 2, 2018