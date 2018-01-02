GOP Rep: Rosenstein, McCabe Should Face Contempt Charges If Congress Doesn’t Get Dossier Docs (VIDEO)

A Florida Republican congressman said this week that the Justice Department may need a “purging” to get rid of those officials who have been operating in a political manner.

Rep. Francis Rooney of Naples reiterated his suggestion to Leland Vittert on “America’s News HQ” on Saturday, saying he “doesn’t like what we’ve seen” from people like FBI Agent Peter Strzok. – READ MORE

