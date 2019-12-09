Pensacola Shooting Classified As Terrorism, Saudi Shooter Believed To Have Acted Alone: FBI

The FBI believes the Saudi Air Force lieutenant who shot and killed three people at Naval station Pensacola acted alone, despite watching mass shooting videos the night before with three friends who filmed the attack the next day, according to Reuters.

“We currently assess there was one gunman who perpetrated this attack and no arrests have been made in this case,” said FBI lead investigator Rachel Rojas, who must think we’re morons.

Rojas said there were several Saudi students who were close to the shooter and are cooperating with investigators.

“Their Saudi commanding officer has restricted them to base, and the Saudi government has pledged to fully cooperate with our investigation,” she said. “I thank the kingdom for their pledge of full and complete cooperation.” –Reuters

