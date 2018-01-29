WATCH: CNN Guest Refers To Black People As ‘Slaves’

CNN Guest Refers To Blacks As Slaves pic.twitter.com/DLO8paV9OA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 28, 2018

“Ever since the 14th amendment, all people in the United States have been counted, women, children, slave–ugh blacks, non-citizens, etc.”

In a segment that aired over the weekend, a CNN guest accidentally referred to black people as “slaves” while discussing an upcoming decision from the Department of Justice.

Andrew Beveridge, Professor of Sociology at Queens College, appeared on CNN’s “Smerconish” with host Michael Smerconish on Saturday to discuss an upcoming decision from the DOJ about the implications of the department asking people whether they are citizens in the 2020 census. – READ MORE

Immediately following President Trump’s Friday speech before business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, CNN had the usual knee-jerk reaction to find something to complain about.

Despite the abundance of stories of how Trump’s tax plan has aided dozens of big companies in passing on their saved money to their employees, CNN refused to give Trump credit for the positive economic growth.

CNN International host Christiane Amanpour not only disagreed that Trump should be taking credit for the economy, but claimed that “most” people agreed that President Obama was really the one responsible:

“There’s no doubt that the Davos crowd loves the corporate tax cuts, loves the stock market, loves the fact that the economy is doing well. Most will say that the U.S. economy is building on the Obama years, building out of where it was going since the financial crush,” she claimed. – READ MORE