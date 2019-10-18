WATCH: CNN Employee Appears To Say He Wants Trump To Die ‘Hopefully Soon’

In a new undercover sting video released on Thursday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, a production supervisor at CNN suggested that he wants President Donald Trump to die “hopefully soon.”

The remarks were included in a nearly 16-minute long video in Project Veritas’ third installment of its undercover sting video series on CNN, which the group has dubbed “Expose CNN.”

Gerald Sisnette, Field Production Supervisor at CNN: “This is a story that’s not gonna go away … The only way this will go away is when he dies. Hopefully soon.” – READ MORE