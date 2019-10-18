POLL: Just 6% of Iowa voters, 10% of Dems, say impeachment ‘most important issue’ for 2020

Fox News, Gallup, The Hill, Politico, The Washington Post and countless other media are pushing polls that allege a majority of Americans want to launch an impeachment inquiry to remove President Trump, but there’s another poll that’s getting much less attention.

And it helps explain why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t hold a vote to get the process going.

A new Emerson Polling survey conducted October 13-16 finds 44 percent of likely Iowa voters don’t support impeachment. Thirty-nine percent said they do support impeachment, while about 9 percent were unsure.

Only 5.8 percent of those surveyed said impeachment was the most important issue.

“The most important issue for voters in Iowa in deciding for whom to vote for president is the economy at 33%, followed by healthcare at 19% and social issues at 10%. Impeachment ranked 7 out of 9 at 6%, ahead of education at 5% and foreign policy at 3%,” the pollster reports.

Impeachment isn't even a top issue with Iowa Democrats.