Trump Campaign Vows to Sue CNN for Bias After Project Veritas’ Latest Leaks

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has vowed to file a lawsuit against CNN and is seeking a “substantial payment” in the wake of a series of undercover videos showing bias against the Republican president inside the network.

“Never in the history of this country has a president been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called ‘mainstream’ news, as the current situation,” Trump lawyer Charles Harder writes to CNN President Jeff Zucker and Executive Vice President David Vigilante.

See letter by attorney Charles Harder sent to @CNN President Jeff Zucker and EVP David Vigilante on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. pic.twitter.com/bs6sUYoBdC — Michael Glassner (@michaelglassner) October 18, 2019

“Accordingly, my clients intend to file legal action against you, to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies, to the maximum extent permitted by law,” the letter continues.

"Please contact the undersigned to discuss an appropriate resolution of this matter, which would include a substantial payment of damages, as well as all other appropriate measures that are necessary to fully address the magnitude of the situation," it adds.