WATCH: CNN Commentator Hems And Haws On Sam Bee’s ‘C*nt’ Comments — Ultimately Blames Trump

CNN commentator Keith Boykin had a hard time denouncing Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “c*nt” on Thursday and ultimately blamed the president for her actions.

Bee referred to the first daughter as a “feckless cunt” during her late night comedy show on Wednesday night, and Boykin seemed to struggle with saying outright that Bee’s comments were wrong.

“Well, um…I think the point she was trying to make was about immigration,” Boykin said, his eyes looking down. “I think the point got lost in her comment.” – READ MORE

