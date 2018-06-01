DELAY OF GAME: FBI Agents Fuming at Inspector General; “Cut the Report Loose Already,” as Defense Lawyers Jockey to Protect FBI Brass

The Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s crooked investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails and private server should have been released this week, several FBI sources are confirming.

But defense attorneys for FBI brass are delaying the report, FBI insiders said.

According to FBI agents, Bureau brass and former agents report that their private attorneys have been working for weeks with the Inspector General, disputing its findings and partaking in legal jockeying and maneuvers trying to change portions of the report.

Or get the Inspector General to alter wording in the report to soften some of the negative charges and findings linked to their clients.

Is the original report, completed weeks ago, being watered down?

“Cut the report loose already, I mean they have had ample time,” one FBI agent said late Friday.

The report was supposed to be released in March. Then April. Then May. Then this week. Then next week.

One FBI agent called the delayed IG report a “mockery.”

“Many agents are not happy,” one FBI official said. “This keeps dragging on.”

The American public knows how you feel.

This story is developing.

