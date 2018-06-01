Facebook investor compares company’s handling of user data to ‘human rights violation’

Facebook investors reportedly vented frustrations about the company’s handling of user data during a shareholder meeting Thursday as the social networking site reels from months of scrutiny over its privacy policies.

“If privacy is a human right … then we contend that Facebook’s poor stewardship of user data is tantamount to a human rights violation,” Christine Jantz, an official with Facebook investor Northstar Asset Management, said during the meeting, according to Yahoo News.

Another investor, James McRitchie, reportedly told Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that the company was on the verge of becoming a “corporate dictatorship” given its recent fumbles with users’ data.

During the meeting, Zuckerberg pledged that the social networking site would push to be more transparent in its efforts going forward, emphasizing a desire for the community to “hold us accountable,” according to Yahoo News. – READ MORE

