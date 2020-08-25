WATCH: CNN catches itself reporting honestly about the ‘violent protests’ in Kenosha — quickly removes ‘violent’ from chyron

In a blatant display of left-wing media bias, staffers at CNN altered a chyron mid-report to distort the truth about riots taking place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the recent police shooting of 29-year-old black man, Jacob Blake.

During Monday night’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” CNN actually displayed an accurate report about the riots, calling them “violent protests.”

CNN airs chyron reading “violent protests” for 15 seconds before changing to remove “violent” when reporting on Kenosha pic.twitter.com/GpDA0NmQVh — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 25, 2020

That’s right, for a blissful 15 seconds, the truth was actually being reported on CNN, as the chyron read: “8PM Curfew Ordered After Violent Protests Over Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man In Wisconsin.”

But it all vanished in a flash when the network seemingly woke from its truthful haze and swapped in a new chyron — this time sans the word “violent.” – READ MORE

