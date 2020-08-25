WATCH: CNN catches itself reporting honestly about the ‘violent protests’ in Kenosha — quickly removes ‘violent’ from chyron

In a blatant display of left-wing media bias, staffers at CNN altered a chyron mid-report to distort the truth about riots taking place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the recent police shooting of 29-year-old black man, Jacob Blake.

During Monday night’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” CNN actually displayed an accurate report about the riots, calling them “violent protests.”

That’s right, for a blissful 15 seconds, the truth was actually being reported on CNN, as the chyron read: “8PM Curfew Ordered After Violent Protests Over Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man In Wisconsin.”

But it all vanished in a flash when the network seemingly woke from its truthful haze and swapped in a new chyron — this time sans the word “violent.” – READ MORE

