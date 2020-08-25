Kenosha Small Business Ravaged by Looters Announces Permanent Closing

A small gaming lounge in the Democrat-run city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced on Monday that it will be forced to close permanently after being wiped out by looters.

Gravity Gaming Lounge pinned the notice on its Facebook page.

“For those that heard[:] We got looted. Everything in the store was taken and the place was destroyed. For a business that was struggling to get back to normal and pushing through these hard times we will not be able to come back from this,” the post reads. “The damage to our building and the cost to replace the exterior damage and to top it off to replace everything stolen is going to be catastrophic.”

“As we look to see the total costs, at this point we will be closing down completely,” the company adds.

In a later post, the company thanked everyone for their support, but again explained that the damage was just too much to recover from – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --